Beirut, August 4: A massive blast rocked Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon on Tuesday. According to reports, 10 people lost their lives in the explosion. Hours after the blast, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon issued helpline numbers for the Indian community living in the African country. The Indian Embassy also advised people not to panic.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon, said, “. 2 big explosions heard in Central Beirut this evening. Everyone is advised to stay calm. Any Indian community member in need of any help, may contact our Help Line.” The Embassy also shared an image with helpline numbers along with the post. Lebanon: Massive Blast in Beirut Ahead of Court Verdict in Ex-PM Rafik Hariri's Killing, Dozens Injured; Watch Horrifying Videos.

Tweet by Indian Embassy:

2 big explosions heard in Central Beirut this evening. Everyone is advised to stay calm. Any Indian community member in need of any help, may contact our Help Line. @MEAIndia @SecySanjay pic.twitter.com/xWlgU8WdNB — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) August 4, 2020

The headquarter of former prime minister Saad al Hariri were also damaged in the explosion. The blast rocked Beirut hours before a United Nations-monitored court was scheduled to spell out the verdict in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Hariri was assassinated in a car bomb blast in 2005. As per reports, The court was expected to rule against the four accused, who belonged to the Iran-backed Shia militant group Hezbollah.

