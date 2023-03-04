Mumbai, March 4: In a shocking incident that took place in United Kingdom, a woman was allegedly raped by a sex attacker on same Tube train in London as he has been charged. The horrific incident took place in February 2020 when the accused identified as Ryan Johnston (36) preyed on the woman.

It is being claimed that the accused preyed on the woman on the Piccadilly Line in London between Heathrow and Hounslow West. During the court hearing of the case, the court was informed that the accused was also charged for performing sexual acts in public, reports Mirror.Co.UK.

Besides he also trespassed on a house in north London with the intention to commit a sexual offence.

Besides he also trespassed on a house in north London with the intention to commit a sexual offence. The accused was supposed to enter his plea before the Inner London Crown Court, however, the case was adjourned as he was unrepresented.

When the judge asked him to get a legal representation, Ryan said that he thought he would represent himself. "'I have been arrested for matters I have not committed. I have not been able to get that point across to anyone," he told the judge. Ryan has been charged with two rape cases, two sexual assaults' cases, one attempt to rape case.

He has also been charged for outraging public decency and for trespassing with the intent to commit a sexual offence. Although he has been remanded to custody, Ryan will enter the not guilty pleas on April 24. The court has fixed a trial date for hearing the case for July 17 later this year.

