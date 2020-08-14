Kuala Lumpur, August 14: A 57-year-old Indian man was jailed by a Malaysian court on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, reported Bernama state news agency. Along with this, he was also fined 12,000 ringgit ($2,864) by the Alor Setar Magistrate's Court.

According to a report, reported by Bernama state news agency, the Alor Setar Magistrate's Court sentenced a restaurant owner -- in the northern state of Kedah -- for violating a mandated 14-day home quarantine order after his return from India in July. The court found him guilty of four charges. The special hearing was done at a Kedah hospital where the accused was undergoing treatment. Mahathir Mohamad, Ex-Malaysian PM, Says 'I Offer No Apology' for Kashmir Remark Even Though It Damaged Ties With India.

As per the charges, the man left his home during the quarantine period to visit his restaurant. He was earlier tested negative and was asked to follow home quarantine. But after visiting his restaurant, his second test came positive and along with him, dozens of people were found COVID-19 infected including his family members, restaurant workers and customers.

Till now, Southeast Asian country has reported a total of 9,129 cases, out of which 125 died. As per the worldometers.info, 8,821 recovered, while 183 are active cases in Malaysia. In July, the administration mandated two-week quarantine at hotels and government isolation centres for those people entering the country. The decision was taken after authorities found that hundreds of incoming travellers were violating orders to self-isolate at home.

