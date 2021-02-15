Washington, February 15: White House officials pulled up Meena Harris, niece of United States Vice-President Kamal Harris, for allegedly using her aunt's name for building her personal brand. The White House officials asked Meena Harris, who is a social media influencer and entrepreneur, to refrain from such act. Many believe that the 36-year-old social media influencer has promoted her lifestyle brand by taking advantage of Kamal Harris' ascendant political career. Mia Khalifa, Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg Continue to Support Farmers' Protest in India Despite Being Trolled.

According to a report published in the Los Angeles Times, White House officials are concerned about the promotion pattern of Meena Harris using her aunt's name. "Behavior needs to change," reported the media house quoting a White House official. Notably, US President Joe Biden and Kamala campaigned against Donald Trump's family using government resources for personal use.

After the US Presidential elections 2020, White House lawyers asked 36-year-old entrepreneur not to produce products with VP's name on them. A white House official told LA Times that Meena's book, "Vice President Aunty" sweatshirts, other products which were previously sold were not allowed under new rules. Meena Harris’ Husband Nikolas Ajagu’s Pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s Steal the Show at US Presidential Inauguration, Here’s What VP Kamala Harris’ Niece Has to Say!

Tweet by Meena Harris on Farmers' Protest:

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Meena is Harvard Law graduate and data privacy and cybersecurity attorney. She has over six lakh followers on Instagram and over 689.8K followers on Twitter. Notably, Meena came out in support of the farmers' protest. She also condemned internet shutdown by the Indian government after the violence during the January 26 tractor rally.

