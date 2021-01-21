The 2021 US Presidential Inauguration was finally held on the West Front of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 20. The US Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts administered the oath to Joe Biden as he sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America. Kamala Harris sworn-in as the Vice President by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. As the whole world watched the swearing-in ceremony, something else caused a stir on social media during the inauguration. Someone was spotted wearing a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s to the event. It took a short while before the mysterious individual was finally identified—Nikolas Ajagu, husband of Meena Harris, VP Kamala Harris’ niece. The internet went wild, and here’s what Meena Harris has to say about husband wearing the highly coveted collaboration.

Nearly all the other outfits at the inauguration attempted to rise to the historic nature of the occasion. Kama Harris’ purple suit made quite a buzz too! But one man’s pair of sneakers caught global attention. Ajagu was first captured coming down the steps of the Capitol, while the US Senator, Amy Klobuchar was speaking at the inauguration. Shortly thereafter, photos and slow-mo videos of his feet in the Dior 1s began to circulate on social media. Eventually, we learned that it was Meena Harris’ husband Ajagu, wearing those sneakers.

Who's That Guy?

Meena Harris' Husband Nikolas Ajagu With Kids

Bro was not playing at the inauguration busting out the Dior 1s lol pic.twitter.com/qsLNXHDZtK — Jaime 💧⚔️ (@BtchAssParasite) January 20, 2021

As pictures of Dior 1s continue to take over the internet, Meena Harris tweeted, “When Nik was packing for DC he actually asked me whether he should bring Jordans or stick to dress shoes. I didn’t know which Js he was considering, and apparently I was in a jolly mood so I said 'Do what makes you happy.' He never followed up either way. Anyway what a great day.” US Vice President Kamala Harris Tweets 'Ready to Serve' After Taking Oath as First Woman VP of The United States.

Here's What Meena Harris Has to Say!

When Nik was packing for DC he actually asked me whether he should bring Jordans or stick to dress shoes. I didn’t know which Js he was considering, and apparently I was in a jolly mood so I said “Do what makes you happy.” He never followed up either way. Anyway what a great day. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 21, 2021

It sure was the great day. Ajagu rocking the Dior x Air Jordan 1s at the inauguration generated thousands of tweets. While some may shame Ajagu for wearing sneakers to such a formal gathering, it is important to note why the pair is making such a round on social media. Dior Air Jordan 1s originally sold for USD 2,200 and are now going for thousands more on the resale market. The collaborative style that released in extremely limited quantities last year, is reportedly reselling for over USD 10,000 on the secondary marketplace. Ajagu paired the 1s with a suit and tie.

