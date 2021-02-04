Myanmar, February 4: The internet providers in Myanmar including state-owned telecom MPT blocked access to Facebook Inc-owned services in the country on Thursday, days after military leaders seized power in a coup.

A letter posted by the Ministry of Communications and Information said Facebook would be blocked until February 7 for the sake of “stability.” Some users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access several Facebook services. Myanmar Shuts Down All Passenger Flights in Country Amid Political Crisis.

Facebook services in Myanmar Disrupted Days After Army Seized Power

#UPDATE Facebook services in Myanmar disrupted days after the army seized power. UN chief Antonio Guterres warns the world must rally to ensure the military putsch failshttps://t.co/2dWxya9DO5 pic.twitter.com/vha2iYZ8dC — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 4, 2021

The UN human rights investigators had earlier said hate speech on Facebook played a key role in fomenting violence in Myanmar. The company has said it was too slow to act in preventing misinformation and hate in the country.

The US Embassy in Myanmar said on its Facebook page that the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country's s biggest city, had been closed Monday.

