Bangkok, March 28: A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok Friday, causing buildings to sway. The US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), with an epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar, according to preliminary reports.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments. Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 pm and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok. They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bangkok After Quake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, People Rush Out of Homes and Office Buildings (Watch Videos).

Bangkok Earthquake

People Evacuated as Earthquake Hits Bangkok

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The quake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook. The epicentre of the earthquake was in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the city of Monywa. There were no immediate reports of the effect of the earthquake in Myanmar, which is in the middle of a civil war.