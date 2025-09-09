Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): Gen Z Protests in Kathmandu turned violent on Tuesday as demonstrators set fire to the Parliament building and the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas.

The unrest is part of the ongoing Gen Z-led movement against corruption, government restrictions, and the deadly crackdown a day earlier that left 19 people dead, and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

Protesters have increasingly directed their anger at the country's key institutions and the residences of political leaders.

According to reports, fires and vandalism were also reported at Singha Durbar, the Federal Parliament, the Supreme Court, the Special Court, several district courts, the office of the Attorney General, land revenue offices, and the homes and offices of senior political figures, as per The Himalayan Times.

Speaking to ANI, one protestor said they want a "youth leader" to lead the country.

"The Parliament building is set on fire by the Gen-Z protestors. Yesterday, Nepal Police personnel killed at least 19 students. The protest is not because of the social media ban, but we are protesting because we want a youth leader. We want change. The Gen-Z demands a youth leader," the protestor told ANI.

Another protestor described the anger on the ground, stating, "You all have seen how students were killed yesterday. Around 21-22 students were killed, and over 500 were injured. If students are killed like this, how will the country function? This has become a very cruel regime... We do not want such a democracy..."

The third protestor emphasised the demand for generational change in leadership, saying, "This is our country. This country belongs to Gen-Z. The politicians have run away; they are all corrupt. The Prime Minister and the President should be from Gen-Z. Our country will rise again. Nepalis are strong, Nepalis will not bow down in front of anyone..."

Earlier, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalised on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorised, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

The Indian Embassy also issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The India embassy also provides emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance.

Sharing a post on X, the India Embassy wrote, "All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: +977 - 980 860 2881, +977 - 981 032 6134."

Air India and IndiaGo also issued an advisory on the cancellation of several flights to and from Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, the protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent.

The "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. This fueled public frustration over corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality.

Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day for work abroad, added to the unrest. (ANI)

