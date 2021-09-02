New York City is experiencing heavy rainfall leading to flooding. The massive flash floods in the city due to Hurricane Ida had lead to suspension of subway services. Meanwhile, NYC Mayor has also declared a state of emergency in the city and has asked the people to stay inside their homes and avoid going out. Scroll down to watch the visuals from New York City as heavy rainfall followed by flash floods wreak havoc in the city:

Massive Rainfall Has Lead To Flooding Of Subway In The City:

#HurricaneIda continues, and tonight in #NewYork, the #rains are #HeavyRainFall, the subway is #flooded, flights to #Newark are suspended. It's crazy what has been falling since the end of the afternoon without stopping. pic.twitter.com/xvuHHsnFmq — JEREMY SONG (@JEREMYSONG750) September 2, 2021

Hurricane Ida Causes Flash Floods in New York City:

Water cascades onto a New York City subway train as remnants of Hurricane Ida bring flooding rain to the Northeast. https://t.co/pKqmXs6g8J pic.twitter.com/sYmzPSGb1I — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

Massive Flooding In New York City:

