Islamabad, Nov 3: The anti-government long march led by chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan entered the seventh day on Thursday, as the party has kept authorities in Islamabad guessing on when the rally will enter the capital city.

Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11, The News reported.

Addressing participants, Khan said: "Our movement will continue for the next 10 months until the date for elections is announced. We will never accept these thieves."

He added that it is "better to die than to become slaves of the 'thieves'".

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the dates to "tire the government out".

This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.