Washington, Jan 4: A pastor was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a church in the US state of Texas, police said, adding the perpetrator was arrested and charged.

The incident took place at around 9.20 a.m. on Sunday at the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, about 360 km north of Houston, Xinhua news agency qooted Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff's Office as saying to reporters.

He said that no services were going on in the church when the 21-year-old old suspect opened fire. Shooting in France's Lyon, Orthodox Priest Wounded, Attacker Flees: Police.

Two people were also injured, one from a gunshot wound, and another from falling, CNN quoted Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith as saying.

According to a CNN report, the suspect has been identified as Mytrez Deunte Woolen and the victim as 62-year-old Mark Allen McWilliams.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said that Woolen has been charged with aggravated assault while exhibiting a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and first-degree capital murder.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, state Governor Greg Abbott said: "Texas will seek swift justice for the shooter. We thank law enforcement for their response. Keep the harmed in your prayers."

In a separate statement, the Governor said the state was "working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).