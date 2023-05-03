A traffic stop by a Fairfax County police officer was only almost avoided when a second car travelling in the opposite direction jumped the centre railing and struck the car he had stopped. According to authorities, that's when a black 2018 BMW M3 that was travelling at a high speed northbound on Fairfax County Parkway lost control. The officer's vehicle and the stopped car were both hit by the BMW after it turned back and crossed the median. At the last second, the cop sprinted out of the way and nearly averted disaster. Disturbing Video: Speeding Car Hits, Flings School Girls in Odisha’s Ganjam, Terrifying Road Accident Caught on CCTV.

Fairfax Officer Barely Avoids Being Hit

