The passing away of Queen Elizabeth II has created shockwaves around the world, with hundreds and lakhs of people wanting to pay their tribute to the late British Monarch who reigned for 70 years. On Monday, The Royal Family took to social media and informed people about an online book of condolence which is available on their website. If one wants to pay a tribute to the Queen or offer a condolence message then one can visit the website and send a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. A note on the official website also stated that "a selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity."

Check The Royal Family's Tweet:

An online book of condolence is available on our website where you can send a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2022

