As the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British Monarch, Officials in the UK have announced that one-minute silence will be held across the nation on Sunday. The latest report claimed that the 1-minute silence is to be held on September 18, the night before the Royal Queen's death.

Check BBC's tweet:

One-minute silence to be held across UK on Sunday - the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral https://t.co/oNgetznhf9 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 12, 2022

