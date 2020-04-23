Ramadan 2020: Pakistan's Mosques to Remain Open For Friday Congregational Prayers and Taraweeh as Imran Khan Govt Defies Worldwide COVID-19 Curbs

Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Islamabad, April 23: Amid the reports of 224 deaths and 10,513 affected with coronavirus in Pakistan, some of the prominent Imams have asked their devotees to ignore the anti-pandemic measures. Hard-line clerics in Pakistan are not only overriding the government’s nationwide virus lockdown, but also provoking people to unfollow it during Friday congregational prayers and Taraweeh.

According to a report, published by The New York Times, hard-line clerics in Pakistan are opposing to the government’s nationwide virus lockdown during the Ramadan month, which will begin in couple of days. Even some of them have called on worshipers to attend Friday congregational prayers and Taraweeh in even greater numbers. Following this, their devotees have attacked the police officials who tried to stop them from breaking the lockdown. As per the cultural tradition, Taraweeh, or the special prayers are held each night during Ramadan, would also be held in the mosques under social-distancing measures. Pakistan Receives $1.39 Billion from IMF to Cope with Coronavirus Pandemic.

Earlier, dozens of well-known clerics and leaders of religious parties had signed a letter asking the Imran Khan government to exempt mosques from the lockdown. They have claimed that barring people from mosques during Ramadan will invite the anger of God and the faithful.

Following this, the Pakistan government signed an agreement and let mosques stay open for Ramadan as long as they followed 20 rules. The government allowed to people to pray in mosques as long as they maintain a six-foot distance, bring their own prayer mats and do their ablutions at home.

However, critics slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting influenced by Muslim clerics. Islamabad-based professor and scholar on Islam and politics -- Husnul Amin -- said, as quoted by NYT, "The state has become totally subservient to these clerics. It is very difficult for the state to implement what’s best for the public good. The larger public interest is always up against the clerics. It’s completely undemocratic." Meanwhile, over 26.46 lakh people are affected with coronavirus globally, out of which 1.84 lakh people died and 7.23 lakh people have recovered.