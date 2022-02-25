New Delhi, February 25: Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Friday that it would be "easier" to negotiate with the Ukrainian Army than with politicians in Kiev. Ukraine's armed forces should "take power" in the country and negotiate peace with Moscow, Putin said during a Russian Security Council meeting on Friday, RT reported.

He also accused the Kiev government and "neo-Nazis" of using civilians as "human shields" amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Putin said the Ukrainian military must not allow the government to use their "children, wives and loved ones as human shields" – tactics he insisted Kiev is using during Moscow's military operation, the report said. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Targeted Orphanages and Nurseries.

"Take the power into your own hands!" the Russian President said, arguing that the army would be a better negotiating partner than "a bunch of drug-addicts and neo-Nazis" who he claimed have "entrenched themselves in Kiev", and have been holding the people "hostage", RT reported.

"Also, I would like to commend the efficiency of Russian armed forces, they have been acting honourably, heroically and they are effective and efficient at protecting the Russian people and their homeland," Putin said.

