Kiev, Feb 25: Two explosions were heard on Friday in the center of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported.

There was no air raid alert around the time of the blasts, which the local authorities have not yet confirmed, Xinhua reported citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

More details are awaited.

