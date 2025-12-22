Mumbai, December 22: A senior Russian military general, Fanil Sarvarov, was killed today, December 22, in a car bombing in Moscow. The explosion, which occurred in a residential district of the capital, has triggered a wide-ranging criminal investigation, with officials immediately pointing to potential involvement by Ukrainian intelligence services. Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was head of the operational training directorate of Russia’s armed forces general staff. He was 56.

Fanil was reportedly en route in his vehicle on Yasenevaya Street in Msocow when an explosive device detonated, completely destroying the car and killing him instantly. Emergency services and law enforcement quickly secured the scene, launching a forensic examination of the blast site. Moscow Car Bomb Blast: Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik Killed in Explosion Near Moscow, Pics and Video Surface.

Russian General Fanil Sarvarov Killed in Moscow Car Bombing

🇷🇺 RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED IN MOSCOW CAR BOMB Russia’s Investigative Committee says Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed in a car bomb attack in Moscow. Sarvarov led the Russian General Staff’s army operational training directorate, according to the committee.… pic.twitter.com/g17nCEIyq7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 22, 2025

💀 Officially, Lieutenant General of the Russian Federation, Fanil Sarvarov, was eliminated in Moscow. A car bomb exploded in Moscow this morning. pic.twitter.com/HDbYH4GzkD — MAKS 25 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 22, 2025

Investigation Focuses on Foreign Involvement

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case, classifying the incident as an act of terrorism. Preliminary findings suggest the device was professionally placed and remotely detonated, indicating a sophisticated operation. Security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), are actively involved in the inquiry. While official statements have been cautious, multiple sources within Russian law enforcement have indicated that the primary line of inquiry focuses on Ukrainian involvement, suggesting the attack was orchestrated from outside Russia.

Vladimir Putin Briefed on Fanil Sarvarov's Death

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin has been fully briefed on the incident.

Heightened Security and Past Incidents

The assassination marks a significant security breach within the Russian capital, which has generally been considered secure from direct attacks since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. The incident has led to a visible increase in security measures across Moscow, particularly around government buildings and military installations. Igor Kirillov Assassinated: Ukraine Says It Killed Senior Russian General in Moscow Scooter Bombing, Video Surfaces.

This event recalls previous high-profile killings in Russia that Moscow has attributed to Ukraine. These include the August 2022 car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, daughter of a prominent ultranationalist, and the April 2023 café bombing in St. Petersburg that killed military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Kyiv has consistently denied direct responsibility for such attacks, often suggesting they are internal Russian matters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBC News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2025 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).