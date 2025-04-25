In a shocking incident near Moscow, General Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior Russian military officer, was killed in a car bomb explosion on Friday, April 25. The 59-year-old, who served as the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, was reportedly thrown several meters from the blast site near his home in Balashikha, just 15 minutes away from the Kremlin. The explosion, which occurred in a residential yard, caused a fire and black smoke to rise above the Moscow skyline. Initial reports suggest that the blast may have been a targeted attack, possibly a car bomb. Moskalik had previously led Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Paris, and his death has raised questions about the ongoing "mystery explosions" in the country. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Announces Easter Ceasefire.

Car Bomb Explosion Kills Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik Near Moscow

🇷🇺RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED IN CAR BOMB NEAR MOSCOW 59-year-old General Yaroslav Moskalik was thrown several meters by an IED blast near his home - he later died from his injuries. The car exploded just 15 minutes from the Kremlin, sparking a fire and black smoke over Moscow’s… https://t.co/CAXxAfWPra pic.twitter.com/DJWwirPqRe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)