Ukraine said it killed a senior Russian military official, Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, and his assistant in a targeted attack in Moscow. Kirillov, who serves as the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces (NBC), was fatally injured on Tuesday morning when an explosive device concealed in a scooter was remotely detonated. The blast occurred outside a residential building, as confirmed by Russia's Investigative Committee. A video showing Igor Kirillov's assassination has surfaced. Topless Women Protesting Ukraine War Detained for Vandalising Sculpture Near UN Building in Geneva (See Pics and Video).

Igor Kirillov Assassinated

NEW: Video footage shared with @FT shows the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his assistant in Moscow this morning. Story here with @maxseddon https://t.co/UJ69DcJ3lr pic.twitter.com/OdQyO9JEN4 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 17, 2024

