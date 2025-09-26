Phuket, September 26: A shocking incident in Phuket has ended in arrest, deportation proceedings, and a permanent ban after Thai police detained a 23-year-old Russian content creator who was filmed having sex with a local woman on the back of a moving pickup truck. The man, identified only as Georgii, was arrested on September 25 at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport while attempting to leave Thailand, according to the Bangkok Post.

The scandal erupted late on September 24 when a 15-second video went viral across Thai social media. It showed a naked man and woman engaging in a sex act on the rear flatbed of a black pickup truck cruising through Phuket’s busy city centre. The footage provoked widespread condemnation from both locals and tourists, many describing the act as vulgar, offensive, and deeply disrespectful to Thai culture and laws. Calls for swift police action flooded online platforms. Sex Scandal Hits Buddhist Clergy in Thailand: 6 Senior Monks Defrocked After Alleged Blackmail by Woman Over Sexual Relationship, Authorities Find Explicit Videos and Images on Her Phone.

Authorities quickly launched a joint operation involving the Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau, reported Bangkok Post. Georgii was soon identified as the man in the video. Police said he is an adult content creator with a significant social media following, known for producing provocative clips both in Thailand and abroad. Pattaya: 3 Indian Tourists Ask Sex Worker to Leave Hotel Room, Claiming She Does Not Match Their Expectations; Call Police After She Refuses to Leave.

The woman in the clip was identified as a 42-year-old Thai bar worker. During questioning, she admitted being paid 1,000 baht (around S$40) to appear in the video, which Georgii said was intended for his Russian followers. She was also arrested and now faces criminal charges.

Georgii confessed to being the man in the video but attempted to downplay the severity by claiming he had worn underwear and that the act was staged rather than actual intercourse. Thai authorities, however, dismissed this explanation, stressing that the act still constituted gross indecency in public.

As punishment, the Russian’s visa has been revoked and he has been permanently blacklisted from Thailand for “threatening public order and acting contrary to good morals.” He will be deported once court procedures conclude.

The Immigration Bureau issued a stern warning, reminding all foreigners that disrespectful or indecent acts—including sex-related stunts in public or obscene displays at sacred sites—will result in immediate arrest, visa cancellation, and lifetime bans from entering Thailand.

