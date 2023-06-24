Moscow, June 24: Russian mercenary leader Yevgheny Prigozhin on Saturday denied allegations by President Vladimir Putin that he is betraying his country and called his fighters patriots. Vladimir Putin Says Wagner Group Rebellion Is ‘Stab in the Back’ of Russian Military, Vows Punishment for 'Treason'.

In an audio message on his Telegram channel, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said: “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland. Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Wagner Group Inside Rostov Army Headquarters, Controlling City’s Military Sites (Watch Video).

He said his fighters would not turn themselves in at the request of Putin, as "we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”