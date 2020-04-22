Saudi Arabia Amends COVID-19 Curfew Timings With Onset of Ramadan 2020, Reduces Restrictions to 16 Hours

Women with face masks in Saudi Arabia | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jeddah, April 22: The curfew imposed to contain coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia has been partially rejigged with the onset of Ramadan 2020 month. A statement issued by the Interior Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said the civilian movement - under social distancing norms - would be allowed between 9 am to 5 pm during the holy month. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Grand Mosque in Mecca to Issue Announcement on 29th Hilal Crescent.

The relaxation would be applicable only in non-COVID-19 hotspot areas. In localities designated as containment zones, the curfew would continue for 24 hours. Only essential movement would be permitted by the authorities during the period.

In areas which have not been declared as containment zones, the curfew has been reduced from 24 to 16 hours, an official of the Interior Ministry confirmed while speaking to the country's media.

"First, it is permissible to allow residents in all regions and cities that are not subject to the curfew instructions to leave their homes throughout the day, from nine in the morning until five in the afternoon," said Lt. Gen. Talal Al-Shalhoub, the Ministry spokesperson.

"The Ministry of Interior confirms that these measures were taken within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the (coronavirus disease or COVID-19) pandemic in order to preserve public health," Arab News further quoted him as saying.

Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed 11,631 cases of coronavirus -- out of them 9,882 are active infections and 81 of them critical. The death toll has climbed to 109, whereas, over 1,640 people have recovered from the contagious disease.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, this would be the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia when the Grand Mosque in Mecca would be closed for prayers in Ramadan. The Taraweeh or special night prayers held in congregations have also been called off. Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh has asked the countrymen to observe fasts and prayers at their homes.