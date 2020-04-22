The Grand Mosque in Mecca is expected to issue an announcement on hilal crescent sighting after namaz-e-maghrib or the evening prayers. Stay tuned here for the live news updates.

Riyadh, April 22: From the holy land of Mecca, Medina and other parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), an attempt would be made by locals, designated officials and religious authorities to look for the hilal crescent. A similar attempt would also be made in neighbouring Egypt, Qatar, Tunisia and Bahrain. If the moon is sighted today, the month of Ramadan ul Kareem will begin, and the first roza or fast will be observed on Thursday. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Ramadan moon sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca, headed by Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, will issue an announcement post namaz-e-maghrib or the evening prayers. The Haramain authorities would also issue a statement on whether the Ramadan crescent has been sighted or not. The real-time updates would be provided above by LatestLY. Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya: Watch Updates on Chand Raat Announcement For Fasting Month.

If the hilal crescent is spotted today, then the ongoing Islamic month of Shabaan would end with 29 days. Tomorrow, April 23, would be observed as the first fast in areas where the crescent was seen, along with Muslims based in the West who adhere to the dates announced by Saudi irrespective of whether the new moon was visible in their city, district or state.

For instance, a large section of Muslims living in the United Kingdom do not wait for the decision to be taken by local imam councils and religious bodies. The mosques adhering to their school of thoughts announce the beginning of Ramadan immediately after an announcement is made by Saudi Arabia.

Others, on the other hand, await the decision taken by Morocco, citing the closest geographical link to the Islamic nation. A group of UK muslims also set out for moon sighting independently in their areas.

Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan as Indian subcontinent, may also begin as late as Sunday, April 26, in the region. The nations of India and Bangladesh will attempt to sight the hilal crescent of 29th Shaban on Friday. If the moon is sighted, then they will begin the fasts from April 25, Saturday. In Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and other nations in the region, the attempt to sight the hilal crescent would be made on Thursday.