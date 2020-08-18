Kabul, August 18: At least four rockets hit different parts of Kabul city on Tuesday on the country's 101st Independence Day, according to TOLONews. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or who was behind the attack on Afghanistan’s independence day at a time when the United States is withdrawing troops and encouraging peace talks to end almost 19 years of war.

Explosion sounds near Sara-e-Shamali, a crowded area in between the district 4 and district 11 of Kabul were heard. The Ministry of Interior Affairs confirmed the launch of several rockets on Kabul city. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s Cousin Shot Dead in Kabul.

Several Rockets Hit Different Parts of Kabul

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said "Several rockets were fired around 09:30 on the Kabul city from district 8 and 17. No casualties were reported so far.

