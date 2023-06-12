Rome, June 12: Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.

Berlusconi's Mediaset television network announced his death with a smiling photo of the man on its homepage and the headline: “Berlusconi is dead.” Silvio Berlusconi Dies: Former Italy Prime Minister Passes Away at 86.

Berlusconi was hospitalised on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukemia. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalised for COVID-19 in 2020.