Seoul, February 5: A South Korean expert panel on Friday cautioned the elderly people, those above the age of 65, against the use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with University of Oxford. The panel observed that data regarding the vaccine's effects on elderly people is not sufficient. The country is yet to approve any vaccine against coronavirus. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: European Union's Medicine Regulator Approves AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine For All Adults.

“The panel advised to offer the drug to people over 18, as Europe had recommended, but advised caution over the decision to inoculate those over 65, since no sufficient data has yet been collected,” said Lee Dong-hee, the director general of South Korea's National Institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluationas reported by Reuters. He added that the final review of the panel on COVID-19 vaccine will also take in consideration the decisions by other countries' regulator. Vietnam Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19.

Several European countries have been planning to restrict the administration of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine just to the younger population as the data available through trials does not show light on the vaccine's efficacy in the older population. AstraZeneca has however maintained that its vaccine triggers a good immune response in the elderly as well.

