Spain Announces Record 849 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours, Total Toll Reach 8,189

Spain Under Lockdown. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Madrid, March 31: Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government said on Tuesday.

The increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain, which has logged the world's second-highest number of deaths from the virus, after Italy. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94,417. Even with the US health system stretched, Trump said he was ordering some excess medical equipment be sent to Italy, France and Spain.