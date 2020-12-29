Madrid, December 29: Spain, one of the countries battered in the first phase of COVID-19 pandemic, is encouraging mass enrollment in the nationwide vaccination programme. But the section of populace who refuse to be vaccinated, "for whatever reasons", would be placed under record, officials of the health department were reported as saying.

The registry, noting down the details of persons who rejected the vaccine against coronavirus, would be shared with countries across Europe. The move by Spain, a member of the European Union, is aimed at alerting other member-states about people who would still be vulnerable to be infected despite the rollout of vaccine.

“A registry will be kept, that will also be shared with our European partners … to record those who have been offered it and rejected it,” Salvador Illa told the broadcaster La Sexta.

Illa, however, reiterated that the privacy of persons who wished not to be vaccinated would not be violated. The document would not be made public and only be transferred to the respective governments under the European Union, in accordance to the data protection laws.

Spain, along with a slew of European countries, rolled out the vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech on Sunday. The country has compiled a database of those who are required to be vaccinated first. The list includes healthcare staff, other frontline workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities. The immunisation programme would eventually cover all sections of the population.

Despite the government encouraging mass immunisation, a CIS poll in December showed only 40.5 percent Spanish citizens in favour of vaccination. Another 16 percent said they would get inoculated only the vaccines were proven to be "safe". But a large section of the populace expressed their aversion towards being vaccinated against the contagious disease.

