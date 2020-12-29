Buenos Aires, December 29: Argentina on Tuesday launched COVID-19 vaccination of Russia’s Sputnik V. Last week, the Argentina government approved the emergency use of Sputnik V. As per reports of Reuters, around 300,000 doses arrived in the South American country on Thursday. More shipments are also expected by early 2021.

“The idea is that when the (southern hemisphere) fall arrives, we will have a large number of at-risk people vaccinated,” reported the global news agency quoting Argentine president Alberto Fernández. The Russian vaccine was distributed in each province of Argentina by Monday. Sputnik V: Belarus Becomes the First Foreign Nation to Administer Citizens with Russian COVID-19 Vaccine.

Argentina is the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorisation procedure and was approved by the regulator, National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT), based on the results of Phase 3 clinical trials in Russia, without additional trials in Argentina.

On December 10, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Argentine government signed a contract for the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to the country. Argentina is the third-largest economy of South America, which was affected by COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Effective Against New Strain of Coronavirus, RDIF Informs Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over 159,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far in the South American country, while close to 43,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. The government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until January 31, 2021.

