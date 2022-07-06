Mumbai, July 5: An advertising firm based in Sydney, Australia recently took all of its staffers on a two-week fully paid work trip to Bali, making all the other employees around the world envious. Dubbed the "world's best boss", Katya Vakulenko, the MD of Soup Agency, flew all of the company employees to Indonesia on a trip that was aimed at raising morale and team building.

Vakulenko, while talking to Daily Mail, said, “I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, both inside and outside of working hours. COVID-19 taught us that there are new ways of working and essentially, we can work from anywhere." She further added, “So we decided to really take that to the next level.” Andrew Formica, CEO of USD 68 Billion Company Jupiter Fund Management, To Resign To ‘Sit at the Beach and Do Nothing’.

The company uploaded a video from the exotic trip to its Instagram account. "A wrap-up of Bali—first working holiday as a team," the video is captioned.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soup Agency (@soup_agency)

The employees, while working remotely, indulged in hiking, embracing the serene landscapes of Bali, practicing yoga, feasting on some fancy dishes, and drinking cocktails beside a pool. Reportedly, the team also celebrated the 24th birthday of one of their employees and made it special by hiking to a volcano early morning.

Digital Marketing Executive Kumi Ho said despite the obvious distractions, productivity remained high. "It was definitely an experience in life that I won't forget," she added. According to reports, the firm is already planning the next work trip to Europe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).