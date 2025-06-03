Islamabad, June 3: A 17-year-old TikTok star was allegedly killed in Pakistan's Islamabad recently. The deceased teenager was identified as Sana Yousaf, a TikToker. According to news reports, Sana Yousaf was shot and killed in Islamabad's G-13 Sector. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, June 2, within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station.

Who Was Sana Yousaf?

Police officials said that the TikTok star, who hailed from Upper Chitral, was a resident of Sector G13 of Islamabad. It is learned that Sana Yousaf was allegedly shot dead by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. After killing Sana Yousaf, the assailant fled the scene. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow ‘Besharam’ Video: Mehjabeen Misswow’s Latest Instagram Reel In Casual Jeans Top Look Is Going Viral (Watch).

After the incident, the police shifted Sana Yousaf's body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a postmortem examination. A police investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and trace the accused is underway. Speaking about the incident, police said, "The suspect entered the house, fired multiple shots, and then fled the scene."

Sana Yousaf's Murder Sparks Outrage

A young woman Sana Yousaf full of dreams, hope, and courage was silenced simply for daring to exist online. Her presence on social media was met with violence, and her life was stolen in cold blood. She deserved to live. To thrive. To speak. We must mourn her. And we must rise. pic.twitter.com/GpTSHq3w4D — Shahveer (@zarahattky) June 2, 2025

Sana Yousuf Was Killed by Her Matric Failed Cousin, Claims X User

These days, your biggest enemy might be your own blood. Sana Yousuf was killed by her matric failed cousin , blinded by fake honor. Jealousy runs deeper in families than we think. Stay alert. Even from your own. pic.twitter.com/yduu1t9rRx — Doctor Fatima (@Doc_fatima_) June 2, 2025

Her murder has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for swift action, justice and better protection for content creators. Reports suggest that authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist them in the investigation. So, who was Sana Yousaf? The teenager was a TikTok star in Islamabad, Pakistan. A few reports also claim that Sana was killed by her cousin, who had come to visit her. Sajal Malik Photos: Pakistani TikTok Star Faces Online Backlash Over Leaked Viral Video.

The local authorities are examining all possible motives behind the murder, including personal, social, or honour-related reasons. Social media users are speculating that her alleged murder is an honour-related crime. However, an official statement from the police is awaited.

