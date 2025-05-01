Pakistani TikTok star Miss Wow, whose real name is Mehjabeen, has more than 11 lakh followers on Instagram. The pretty TikToker with a bubbly, energetic personality is seen dancing to hit Bollywood and Punjabi songs. But apart from her viral dance reels, Miss Wow is also good when it comes to posting funny videos. Her latest video is an example of it. Miss Wow is seen mouthing funny dialogue of a viral reel template, which goes something like, “Hajaar dukho ke baad bhi main khush rahti hun, kahin main besharam toh nahin ho gai” (roughly translated in English, "Even after a thousand sorrows, I still stay happy — have I become shameless?"). She then bursts into big laughter. Mehjabeen has also ditched her regular uber glamorous look for a more casual, jeans top look in this Instagram reel. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow ‘Besharam’ video seems to be digital creator’s attempt to try comedy and let’s see if her fans appreciate her efforts. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Latest Viral Video: Mehjabeen Misswow Beats Monday Blues Vibing on Neha Kakkar’s Punjabi Song ‘Ki Lagda’ (Watch Instagram Reel).

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow ‘Kahin Main Besharam Toh Nahin Ho Gai’ Video

