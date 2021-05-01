Qaraoun, May 1: In a grim reminder of consequences of water pollution, tonnes of dead fish have washed up on an artificial lake in Lebanon. Harrowing pictures showed rotting fish carcasses near the Qaraoun lake on Lebanon's longest river, the Litani. The lake is flooded with garbage and swarms of flies spread over dicomposing fishes. Bengaluru: Lack of Maintenance and Sewage Water Kill 8,000 Fish in Kommaghatta Lake (Watch Video).

According to Ahmad Askar, a local activist, at least 40 tonnes of fish have turned up dead in a few days. "This phenomenon appeared on the shore of the lake several days ago. The fish started floating up, and in abnormal quantities...It's unacceptable," Askar told news agency Reuters. The dead fish pose threat to health of people residing near the dirty lake as they were infected with a virus.

Authorities said the fish were toxic and urged people to avoid fishing all along the Litani due to "an aggravated disaster that threatens public health", Reuters reported. The Qaraoun lake was created in 1959 with a large dam to collect water for hydropower and irrigation. In 2008, a ban was imposed on fishing in the resaviour. Carcass of Whale Shark, Rare Largest Known Fish Species, Washes Ashore Sea in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (View Pics).

Dead Fish on Banks of Polluted Qaraoun Lake:

Thousands of dead fish have been found in Lebanon's Qaraoun Lake in Lebanon's western Bekaa region. (AP) pic.twitter.com/s1aPhqycU5 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) April 30, 2021

Activists said years of water pollution caused by sewage and waste in the Qaraoun lake caused deaths of fish. Lebanon, which is reeling under financial crisis following a huge explosion in Beirut last August, is not ready to face an ecological disaster. Last month, an oil spill left clumps of sticky tar from some beaches along the Lebanese coast.

