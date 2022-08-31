London, August 31: A 60- year-old UK man was arrested when he went to meet a "girl" he met online with contraception and a sex toy to a McDonald's restaurant in Midland. The accused, identified as Keith Hogan, was actually talking to a police officer. The "girl" who was talking to Hogan on Kik Messenger was an undercover cop. According to a report published in NottinghamshireLive, he was thinking of having sex with the "girl" when he arrived at the restaurant. UK Shocker: Mother, Boyfriend Kill Her Daughter After She Interrupts During Sex.

While chatting online, the "girl" said said that she was 13. But Hogan continued making sexual conversation. He also sent a phallic picture and a video of him performing a sexual act. Later, he decided to meet the "girl". On the day of meeting, unaware of the fact that the "girl" was an undercover cop, he arrived at McDonald's restaurant in Markeaton Park with contraception and a sex toy. Cops were ready there and they took him into custody.

Hogan was produced before a judge. He pleaded guilty to three offences which include attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years after sexual grooming. "You set out to go to meet a 13-year-old child armed with contraception and a sex toy, although how they can be called toys I can never understand," the judge was quoted as telling Hogan. UK: Man Jailed For Life After He Strangles Teenage Girl To Death For Refusing Sex in Pembroke.

The judge ordered Hogan to sign the sex offenders' register for five years. He will also have to do a sex offender accredited programme for 43 days as well as complete 60 rehabilitation activity days. He also warned him that if the child had been real, he would be going to prison for many years.

