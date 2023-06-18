Mumbai, June 18: Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, who returned home from Russia recently, shared their gruesome encounter with Russian torture camps. The soldiers claimed that they were castrated with pocket knives at Russian torture camps by drunk soldiers of Vladimir Putin. The two soldiers aged 25 and 28 spent one and three months respectively in the company of Russian soldiers.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, both Ukrainian soldiers were allegedly part of a prison swap. After their return to Ukraine, the two soldiers were referred to psychologist Anzhelika Yatsenko (41), who said that he knew that they were tortured when they shared their suicidal thoughts with him. One of the soldiers also admitted that he did try to kill himself. Vladimir Putin Signed Decree To Grant 'Quick' Citizenship to Foreign Nationals Who Will Fight for Russia Against Ukraine, Says Report.

Drunk Russian Troops Castrated Us With Pocket Knife

Both the soldiers, who returned to their country recently told the psychologist that they were unable to recall what transpired with them during the first month of their stay in Russian prison. "If there's hell somewhere, it’s worse than that," the soldiers said. The two Ukrainian soldiers also said that they were beaten every day before drunk Russian troops allegedly castrated them with a pocket knife.

Recalling their time as prisoners of war in Russia, one of the soldiers said that he was unsure how he survived as there was "so much blood". As per the report, Russian soldiers told their Ukrainian counterparts that they performed the monstrosity so that they could father children in future. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old soldier has reportedly joined duty and started working with the Ukrainian army. Vladimir Putin Survived Assassination Attempt? Kremlin Says Ukraine Attempted To Kill Russian President.

Psychologist Yatsenko, who heard the two soldiers said that she "cried and cried" in the bathroom on learning their experiences. She said that what the soldiers told her was the most horrible thing she had ever heard. In the past too, UN experts have warned about the use of electric shocks and even mock executions of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia.

