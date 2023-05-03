In a shocking revelation, the Kremlin on Wednesday said that Kyiv attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per reports, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine allegedly tried to kill the Russian President. Explaining further, the Kremlin said that they shot down two drones launched by Ukraine. The Kremlin has also accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. The development comes a few days after a report said that the secret service agents of Ukraine "allegedly" tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by launching a kamikaze drone packed with explosives. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents.

Kyiv Attempted an Assassination of Putin: Kremlin

#BREAKING Kremlin says Kyiv attempted an assassination of Putin pic.twitter.com/GByUobxkaD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2023

Kremlin Says It Shot Down Two Drones Launched by Ukraine

#UPDATE The Kremlin said on Wednesday it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine and accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hzzJTy9Pxu — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)