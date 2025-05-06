Los Angeles, May 6: At least three people were confirmed dead and nine others remain missing after a suspected smuggling boat capsized and washed ashore near San Diego, California according to authorities. Multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard (USCG), responded on Monday morning to reports of an overturned vessel off the coast of Del Mar, Xinhua news agency reported. The panga-style boat -- a small, open, outboard-powered fishing vessel -- was found just north of Torrey Pines State Beach and is believed to have been used in a human smuggling operation, according to media reports.

The vessel was carrying at least 16 people, including at least two children, according to the USCG. A survivor informed first responders that nine individuals, possibly including one or two children, were still missing. Three bodies were found on the beach, according to a spokesperson from California State Parks. Authorities said four other people received cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the scene, and three were transported to a hospital. Srinagar Boat Capsize: Strong Winds Cause Boat To Overturn in Dal Lake, Locals Swiftly Rescue Passengers, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The Encinitas Fire Department reported that three of the injured sustained mild to moderate injuries, while one person was in critical condition. Search and rescue operations are ongoing off the coast of Del Mar. The USCG is coordinating with multiple agencies, with the involvement of San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopters, a 45-foot Coast Guard response boat, and lifeguards using rescue boats and personal watercraft. Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla reported receiving four patients -- three women and one man -- all being treated for respiratory failure. Two of the patients are in their 30s, one is a teenager, and the age of the fourth patient was not immediately available, a hospital spokesperson said. US Boat Capsize: Over 30 Bikini-Clad Influencers Rescued After USD 4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks off Miami Coast, Videos Surface.

Smuggling operations off the California coast remain a dangerous alternative for migrants seeking to bypass heavily fortified land borders. According to Border Patrol officials, smugglers often overcrowd vessels and fail to provide basic safety equipment. Common smuggling vessels include pangas, recreational boats, and even personal watercraft. In a similar incident in 2023, eight people were killed when two smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach in dense fog. One of the vessels capsised in the surf, marking one of the deadliest human smuggling operations in US history.

