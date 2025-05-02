A boat capsized in Srinagar's Dal Lake today due to strong winds, prompting a swift response from locals who rushed to rescue those on board. According to reports, the incident occurred amidst gusty winds that caused the boat to overturn. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported, as the quick actions of nearby locals ensured the safety of the boat's occupants. A video circulating on social media shows the boat capsizing, with several people seen scrambling to safety. The situation could have been much worse had it not been for the timely intervention of the locals who were in the vicinity and able to help. Srinagar Shikara Capsize Video: Small Boat Capsizes Amid Gusty Winds in Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake, Terrifying Mishap Caught on Camera.

Strong Winds Cause Boat To Overturn in Dal Lake

A boat reportedly capsized in Srinagar's Dal Lake today due to strong winds. Those on the boat were rescued by locals, according to reports. A purported video of the boat capsize. #DalLake #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/wq8alz1rOh — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 2, 2025

