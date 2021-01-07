Washington, January 7: US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump on Wednesday called the rioters, who violently stormed US Capitol building, "American patriots" in a tweet. However, after her tweets drew backlash, Ivanka Trump deleted it. Four people have died so far in the violence that broke out after supporters of Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol building. US Capitol Riot: 'Nothing Will Stop Us,' Tweeted Pro-Trump Woman Before She Was Shot Dead in Violence Inside Congress.

Ivanka wrote the controversial tweet while retweeting her father's post urging his supporters to "stay peaceful". "American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop," she tweeted. She deleted the tweet following outrage, but netizens were quick enough to take screenshots.

A CNN reporter tweeted the screenshot with the question: "Clarifying...you're saying these people are patriots??" Ivanka then responded: "No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms." Her tweets came after pro-Trump groups stormed the US Capitol when lawmakers were certifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

At least four people were killed and 42 others arrested in the violent protests that took place inside the US Capitol. Later in the day, Donald Trump posted a video on his Twitter handle, urging his supporters to "go home". "You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," Trump said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).