Washington, November 4: The four Congresswomen of Democratic Party, referred to as "Squad", staged a clean sweep in the House of Representatives election. All the four women - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - were declared winner with a decisive mandate from their respective seats. Track Live Updates on US Presidential Election Results 2020.

Cortez, better known as AOC, won re-election from the NY-14 House seat in New York, Ilhan Omar was elected from MN-05 of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley from MA-07 of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib from N-13 in Michigan.

AOC, who is considered as the informal leader the Squad group, took to Twitter to laud their victories. A similar post was shared by Ilhan, who was at the receiving end of Trump's criticism at various junctures over the past four years. "Our sisterhood is resilient," she said.

All 4 of 'Squad' Re-Elected

Our sisterhood is resilient. pic.twitter.com/IfLtsvLEdx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

“Serving New York-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege and responsibility of my life," AOC said on Twitter on her re-election. "Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, and trusting me to represent you once more," she added.

The 'Squad' women, considered as future of the Democratic Party, come from a diverse background. While AOC's family has roots in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, Ilhan is a migrant from Somalia. Tlaib is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants who settled in Detroit and Pressley is a strong voice from the Afro-American community.

