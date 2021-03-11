Washington, March 11: A former employee at Panda Express - a restaurant chain- has filed a case against the firm for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and a hostile work environment, claiming that she was forced to strip down to her underwear during a seminar what was conducted three years back that was necessary for her to get a promotion in the firm. The woman was an employee at Panda Express in California's Clarita. US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Discloses Being a Sexual Assault Survivor While Recalling 'Trauma' of January 6 US Capitol Riots (Watch Video).

As per reports, the seminar reportedly took place in 2019 and the complainant was allegedly forced to strip down in front of her fellow participants and Alive Seminar employees, who conducted the event. One of the Alive Seminar employee has also been accused of filming the woman on phone during the seminar, as reported by the Daily Mail. Around 20 to 50 employees attended the seminar. She also claims that when one of the male workers broke down, she was forced to hug him while they both were undressed. Migrant Children Held in US Government Custody Subjected to Sexual Abuse by Caretakers: Report.

However, as a response the Panda Express that, "Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy is a third-party organization in which Panda has no ownership interest and over which it exercises no control." It added, "While we always encourage personal growth and development, Panda Restaurant Group has not and does not mandate that any associate participate in Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy nor is it a requirement to earn promotions," as reported by Daily Mail.

