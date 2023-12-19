Utah, December 19: Ruby Franke, a 41-year-old Utah woman known for her popular parenting advice YouTube channel, has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse after facing accusations of starving and abusing her two young children. Franke, who reached a plea deal with prosecutors, was arrested in August after her malnourished son escaped from a Utah home. The former YouTube influencer, once boasting over two million subscribers for her channel "8 Passengers," admitted guilt, stating, "with my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children."

As per the BBC report, the charges stemmed from allegations of severe mistreatment, including restraining her son with ropes, inflicting deep lacerations, and subjecting him to prolonged physical tasks and outdoor labour without sufficient water. Franke will testify against her former business partner and collaborator, Jodi Hildebrandt, who was also arrested and charged with child abuse and will not see patients until the allegations are addressed. US Shocker: Inspired by Film ‘Office Space’, Software Engineer Steals $3,00,000 From E-Commerce Site Zulily.

Franke's lawyer, Winward Law, placed blame on Hildebrandt, claiming she systematically isolated Franke and led her "astray" with a distorted sense of morality. As per multiple reports, Hildebrandt, a relationship counsellor, allegedly took advantage of Franke's quest for improvement. The disturbing case unfolded when Franke's malnourished son escaped from Hildebrandt's home, seeking help from a neighbour. Franke's 12-year-old son revealed the extent of the abuse, including being convinced he was evil and possessed, with punishments deemed acts of love. US Shocker: Czech TV Crew Robbed at Gunpoint While Covering Apec Summit 2023 in San Francisco.

According to the report by CBS News, Franke's daughter was also found malnourished, leading to the placement of four children in state custody. The rise and fall of Ruby Franke as a parenting influencer unfolded as she gained fame on YouTube in 2015, discussing her parenting methods for her six children. Backlash ensued over her strict measures, including withholding meals as a discipline. Her son also claimed to have slept on a bean bag for months as punishment. Franke's "8 Passengers" YouTube channel focused on parenting and discipline and gained widespread attention.

The channel was deactivated earlier this year. Franke's fame grew, but she faced criticism for strict parenting measures, including withholding meals and imposing unusual punishments. As Franke pleads guilty to the charges, the judge will determine her sentencing, and Hildebrandt's court hearing is set for December 27. Meanwhile, Franke's husband, Kevin Franke, has filed for divorce. Franke is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).