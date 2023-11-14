A Czech journalist and his camera crew were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening by three armed assailants, the San Francisco police said. The crew was there to cover the APEC Summit 2023 in San Francisco. The incident occurred in the North Beach neighbourhood, about 3km from downtown, where world leaders are meeting for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2023. US Road Crash: Three Killed After Semi Truck Crashes Into Bus in Ohio, Interstate-70 Shut (See Pics).

Czech TV Crew Robbed at Gunpoint in US

