Pennsylvania, March 6: According to reports, a man who admitted to purchasing and reselling human remains taken from an Arkansas mortuary and Harvard Medical School was given a two-year probationary term on Tuesday, March 5, for the misuse of a corpse conviction in Pennsylvania, United States. According to court records, Thompson resident Jeremy Pauley, 42, entered a guilty plea to the crime on January 8, 2023, Fox 43 reported.

Prosecutors dropped two charges of receiving stolen items and one count of dealing in proceeds of illicit operations against Pauley, who entered a guilty plea, according to WGAL. US: Trial for Woman, Who Allegedly Murdered Lover During Sex, Kept Severed Head and Penis in Bucket, Set to Begin From March 6.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in September 2023 that Pauley was also charged federally. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Pauley entered a guilty plea in September 2023 to federal charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen goods. Pauley "admitted to his role in a nationwide network of individuals who bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary" when he entered a guilty plea.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Pauley purchased body parts from the former mortuary manager at Harvard Medical School, who occasionally allowed his clients to choose body parts from cadavers at the mortuary. Pauley reportedly acknowledged selling a large number of the stolen remains to other people, at least one of whom was aware that the bones were stolen. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

After East Pennsboro Township Police conducted an investigation, Pauley was taken into custody and charged in 2022, according to Fox 43. In June 2022, a call regarding suspicious behaviour at Pauley's Enola house prompted police to visit the residence. Police added that Pauley informed them he was a collector of "oddities" and that the 15 to 20 human skulls he had on him were legitimate purchases, according to a criminal complaint that Fox 43 referenced. The police were called to Pauley's Enola house in July 2022 and informed that there were buckets with "human skin" and "human organs" in the basement.

