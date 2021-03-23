Washington, March 23: The US witnessed another incident of mass shooting on Monday afternoon in Colorado. As many as ten people lost their lives as the accused opened fire at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, as reported by news agency ANI. One police officer reportedly also lost his life in the incident. The police has however successfully detained the suspect, who is reportedly being treated at a hospital after sustaining injuries. Gunmen Kill at Least 58 in Attack on Niger Market Sellers.

"There is no ongoing public threat,'' Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department said in a news conference as reported by USA Today. "We do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries." added Yamaguch. However, the motives of the suspect have not been revealed. New York Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 8 Injured During Attack in Rochester, Say Reports.

Update by ANI:

#UPDATE | United States: Police say 'multiple' people including a police officer have lost their lives in the shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. "A suspect is in custody. He was injured and is being treated for his injury at a hospital," an officer says. https://t.co/Mq6syeLoSA pic.twitter.com/d5xHi6SDdX — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Prior to the incident at around 2:49 PM (Local Time), the Boulder Police had issued a warning on Twitter, asking residents not to go in the area. "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route," the police had tweeted.

The incident comes days after eight people- six of Asian origin- were killed in three shootings at spas in US's Atlanta on March 17. A 21-year-old man identified as Robert Aaron Long was arrested following the shooting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).