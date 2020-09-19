New York, September 19: At least two people were reportedly killed in a mass shooting in Rochester are of United States’ New York City. According to reports eight people sustained injuring in the mass shooting. The incident took place at around 12:30 am (local time) on Saturday near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. US Mass Shooting: Gunman Killed Five at Molson Coors Complex in Milwaukee.

New York police officials immediately rushed to the spot after getting the information. However, no arrest has been made in the case until now. More details are still awaited. Chicago Mass Shooting: 13 People Shot at House Party, Four Critical.

Here Are Some of The Tweets:

So the weekend begins👇🏼 At least 13 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting - BNO News https://t.co/H34s91rUVs — Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) September 19, 2020

BREAKING: At least two people dead and eight wounded in mass shooting in Rochester, New York. — 𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖕 𝕺𝖇𝖎𝖓 (@PhilipObin) September 19, 2020

It is the second such incident this month. On September 7, 13 people were injured by gunfire in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Manhattan in three separate incidents in less than 12 hours. Five people alone were shot at a party in Brooklyn.

