New York, Nov 3: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has slammed US President Donald Trump for doubting the validity of the presidential election slated to be held on Tuesday.

"We're all very troubled seeing the President of the US question, in advance, the validity of the election. We've never seen that before from a President. We've never seen a President encourage voter suppression and harassment in this kind of fashion," Xinhua news agency quoted the Mayor as saying in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. US Presidential Election Results 2020: What Time to Expect Result in India? Know When The Counting of Votes Will Begin.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump had said: "I think it's terrible that we can't know the results of an election the night of the election.

"We're going to go in the night of, as soon as that election's over, we're going in with our lawyers."

In the video, Mayor insisted that it is the Americans that decide who will run the country.

"The American people are going to have the final say here. And, like New Yorkers -- over a million New Yorkers have voted early -- over 95 million Americans have voted early, which is amazing and inspiring," he added.

The nine-day early voting concluded in New York on Sunday.

The voter number surged this year in the largest city of the US, just like most other states of the country -- almost two-thirds of the estimated turnout of 150 million voters have cast their ballots in early voting nationwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).