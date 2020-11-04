Washington, November 4: US President Donald Trump clinched victory in the prized swing state of Florida, where 29 electoral college votes were up for grabs. The victory has boosted Trump's prospects of retaining the presidency. Other swing states as well, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, have projected a lead for Trump as per the counting of votes so far. Track Live Updates on 2020 Presidential Election Results.

According to data released by polling officials, Trump received 56,44,988 votes in Florida with a a vote share of 51.3 percent. Biden received 52,67,642 (47.8% of the total votes). The victory margin for Trump - nearly 380,000 - is way higher than 2016, when he won against Hillary Clinton by around 44,000 votes.

With this victory, Trump's confirmed electoral college vote count has increased to 171, whereas, Biden is leading with 215. According to pollsters, a Trump win in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will nearly seal his victory -- as he has already bagged the key battleground states of Texas and Florida.

Florida and Pennsylvania were among the swing states where the Trump campaign had thrust its force in the final leg of campaign. Michigan and North Carolina, two other swing states, are showing a Trump lead by around 5 points. Nearly half the votes have been counted in both the provinces.

Among major swing states, Biden is ahead in Arizona - with a nearly 7 point lead. Counting of votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania have stopped for the night, along with some counties of Philadelphia where a delay has been reported.

