Washington, November 6: Apart from the high-stake presidential election in the United States, a cliffhanger battle is also underway to wrest control over the Senate. The upper chamber of Congress has a total of 100 seats, but the polls are held biennially with one-third of seats contested in each election. The results so far show a near-tie between Democrats and Republicans, and the runoff contest in Georgia is likely to be "the decider". Joe Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania, Set to Close White House Race.

A total of 35 seats were contested in the November 3 polls, with results so far emerging of 31 among them. The counting was underway in four others. The results, which have been called by Associated Press show Republicans winning 18 seats and Democrats bagging 13. Senate Elections 2020: Number of Seats in Fray, Last Results and What's at Stake – All You Need to Know.

How Numbers Are Stacked Up in Cliffhanger Battle?

Ahead of the elections, the Republicans had 53 Senators, and the Democrats had 45. The onus was on the GOP to save its majority status in this polls as 23 of the 35 seats that were contested were held by the red party.

The numbers shared by AP show Republicans overall tally being scaled to 48 -- down by 5 seats. The Democrat tally has increased to 46, a gain of one seat as compared to their pre-poll standing. The results of four other seats were yet to be announced.

Two among the four seats where counting was still underway are based in Georgia. Both the seats are headed for runoff polls as no candidate has secured 50 percent votes -- the minimum threshold required for being elected to the Senate.

Out of the two remaining seats, Democrats are expected to score a victory. Therefore, the final estimated score after the end of vote count is projected as 48-48 b most US media networks.

Two among the senate seats that were not contested in this election are held by Independent Senators. Both of them - Bernie Sanders representing Vermont and Angus King from Maine - are more at loggerheads with the Republican than the Democrats.

Why Georgia Runoff Election in January Will be 'The Decider'

As per the polling norms in Georgia, a candidate can win the Senate seat only if he bags 50 percent of the total votes. In Georgia, where two seats were contested, neither of candidates in the fray could win more than half the total votes. In such a scenario, a "runoff election" is conducted with only the two candidates with the highest vote-share being allowed to remain in fray.

In the regular seat of Georgia, where polls were held due to the expiry of six-year term of incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue, the numbers released by AP showed Perdue emerging as the leading candidate with

24,49,503 (49.8 percent of the votes). Jon Ossoff, the Democratic challenger secured 47.8 percent (23,51,094) votes. The contest could not be called as the Libertarian Party candidate Shane Hazel ended up winning 2.2 percent votes.

In the special election seat of Georgia, where polls were necessitated due to the death of Senator Johnny Isakson in 2019, Republican Kelly Loeffler won 26 percent (16,02,858) of the total votes, whereas, Democratic Party challenger Raphael Warnock secured (12,66,967) 32.9 percent votes.

For both the Georgia seats, the runoff polls will be held in January. The contest will only be between Warnock vs Loeffler and Ossoff vs Perdue, respectively. The result of the two seats would determine who holds the edge. In case of a Republican victory, their tally will remain the same as the seats were last represented by their candidates.

If the Democrats win either of them, or both of them, their numbers are bound to increase. The presidential election would also remain a factor, as the Vice President is also a member of the Senate. In case of Joe Biden's victory, Kamala Harris would become a member of the Senate, whereas, incumbent VP Mike Pence would no longer remain a member.

